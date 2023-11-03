Assets are set to be sold off to pay debts

Bosses of a double glazing firm with a large factory near Barnsley say they plan to liquidate the company after it collapsed with the loss of nearly 700 jobs.

Safestyle directors announced they were taking legal advice about closing the business which was headquartered in Bradford and had a production facility in Wombwell and 42 sales offices and depots across the UK.

Sign at Safestyle UK factory in Wombwell.

It comes after it ceased trading and plunged into administration on Monday October 30.

Liquidation would mean no buyer has been found and assets will be sold to pay debts.

In a statement Safestyle said: "Upon the appointment of the administrators, Safestyle ceased to control and/or conduct substantially all of its business activities and assets…the directors are now taking legal advice and are likely to be required to place Safestyle into liquidation in due course.”

Administrators said customer orders that have not been delivered will not be fulfilled.

Rick Harrison, of administrators Interpath Advisory, said ex-staff were priority.

He added: “We have already been in contact with Safestyle’s key competitors and other companies who work in this space to enquire around possible employment opportunities. We will collate all relevant information, including contact details such as telephone numbers and hotlines, as well as the details for Job Centre Plus, and will share this on our dedicated webpage.”

The business was hit by falling demand due to the cost-of-living crisis and soaring costs, he added. It was also reported that unseasonably warm weather in September also affected demand.