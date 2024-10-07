Rotherham jobs: 250 job vacancies at new Welcome Break services on M1 near Sheffield and Rotherham

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett

Digital Journalist

Published 7th Oct 2024
Updated 7th Oct 2024, 11:21 BST
A new service station near Sheffield is set to create around 250 new jobs.

The Welcome Break motorway services in Rotherham will be located at Junction 33 on the M1.

KFC, Pret, Burger King and a drive-through Starbucks are set to open at the site close to Brinsworth.

Welcome Break and the other brands are advertising some managerial roles paying up to and above £30,000.

Welcome Break has announced that the new services between the M1 J33 and the Sheffield/Rotherham Parkway will open in January 2025.

The station will occupy two sites on either side of the motorway, linked by an existing underpass.

It is taking shape beside the Parkway and the M1 northbound at J33.

A post on Welcome Break’s social media reads: “Get ready, Rotherham!

“We’re on the lookout for around 250 friendly faces to join our team across these brands and help us deliver an exceptional customer experience for people on the move.

“Our team is diverse and exciting - you could be brewing the perfect latte at Starbucks or Pret, firing up the grill at Burger King, or assisting customers at Waitrose or WHSmith.”

Welcome Break is hosting a hiring event on Thursday, Friday and Saturday (October 10, 11 and 12) at the Holiday Inn in Rotherham.

