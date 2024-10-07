Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new service station near Sheffield is set to create around 250 new jobs.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Welcome Break motorway services in Rotherham will be located at Junction 33 on the M1.

KFC, Pret, Burger King and a drive-through Starbucks are set to open at the site close to Brinsworth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Welcome Break and the other brands are advertising some managerial roles paying up to and above £30,000.

Welcome Break has announced that the new services between the M1 J33 and the Sheffield/Rotherham Parkway will open in January 2025.

The station will occupy two sites on either side of the motorway, linked by an existing underpass.

It is taking shape beside the Parkway and the M1 northbound at J33.

A post on Welcome Break’s social media reads: “Get ready, Rotherham!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re on the lookout for around 250 friendly faces to join our team across these brands and help us deliver an exceptional customer experience for people on the move.

“Our team is diverse and exciting - you could be brewing the perfect latte at Starbucks or Pret, firing up the grill at Burger King, or assisting customers at Waitrose or WHSmith.”

Welcome Break is hosting a hiring event on Thursday, Friday and Saturday (October 10, 11 and 12) at the Holiday Inn in Rotherham.