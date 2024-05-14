The vast scale of a £40m service station on the M1 near Sheffield is revealed in new drone photos.

Two huge sites have been cleared on either side of the motorway at Junction 33 in Rotherham for a Welcome Break service station.

The images will re-ignite fears of unmanageable congestion at what is already a busy junction.

Planning documents state access will be from the Junction 33 roundabout. To leave, most vehicles will use an underpass to cross to the other side of the motorway and exit 'via a new access to Sheffield Parkway, some 300m from the junction'.

Councillor Nigel Simpson, of Brinsworth and Catcliffe ward, objected to the planning application - which was granted in 2019.

He said: “Junction 33 is reasonably smooth flowing but the slightest problem on the M1 or the M18 and ‘rush hour’ - from 7:30-9am and 4-6pm - causes almost immediate backing up and gridlock.”

Residents and local groups also objected.

The site is set to create 300 jobs when complete, according to Welcome Break.

Metal framework is taking shape for what will be a drive through Starbucks, a main building, filling station and ‘HGV amenity building’.

Have a look at these pictures by photographer Dean Atkins to see what is coming.

1 . Sandwiched Half of the service station is between the end of the Parkway (at left) and the M1 northbound and will be accessed off the Junction 33 roundabout which is notoriously busy.

2 . Access The Parkway, which links Junction 33 with Sheffield city centre, was widened to three lanes to take extra traffic. The service station will be accessed off the motorway roundabout.

3 . Welcome Break The framework for a large building is taking shape beside the Parkway and the M1 northbound at Junction 33.