Sherwin-Williams has launched two manufacturing lines and one filling line at its Thorncliffe Park, Chapeltown, factory to complete a three-year expansion project. Bosses say they have moved production back from Europe to save money and cut carbon emissions. And the boost to an already ‘high performing’ factory should secure 10 years of growth.

Jane Ryder, vice president and general manager, said: “This investment is testament to the success of our operations in Sheffield and to the popularity of our brands in the UK and Europe. The expanded facility will play a vital role in driving our growth plan over the next 10 years, ensuring that our leading paint and woodcare brands continue to go from strength to strength.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Councillor Sioned-Mair Richards, attended the launch. She said: “Sheffield has a long and proud manufacturing history, so it is fantastic to see Sherwin-Williams expand its operations in the city, bringing new jobs and skills with it.

From left: Ian Salibury, operations manager, Coun Jackie Satur, Coun Sioned-Mair Richards, Lord Mayoress of Sheffield, and Jane Ryder, vice president and general manager Sherwin Williams.

“This investment will help to grow our local economy and increase the manufacturing base of the region. It is my pleasure to open this expanded facility, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on the Sheffield economy.”

In 2020, the firm closed a factory in Plymouth and transferred activities to Chapeltown in a move it said would create 30 jobs 'over time'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded in 1866, Sherwin-Williams is based in Cleveland, Ohio. Its products are sold in more than 120 countries.

Long serving team members manufacturing coordinator Mick O’Connor and Lisa Kilner, line operative.

Advertisement Hide Ad