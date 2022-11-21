Liberty Steel needs specialist mechanical, electrical, high voltage, and process control engineers at its sites in Stocksbridge and Rotherham. The firm took on 17 apprentices recently and says it plans to hire a similar number next year.

The recruitment drive comes after Liberty reached an agreement with creditors on a debt restructuring deal. Earlier this year it survived the immediate threat of closure when HMRC withdrew a ‘winding up’ petition.

And plans to sell off the Stocksbridge site - announced last year - appear to have receded. The firm said there were ‘no updates on this issue’. But production was still ‘intermittent’.

A Liberty spokeswoman said: “Liberty Steel UK has been producing intermittently in recent months, in particular for high value customers in aerospace and infrastructure. However higher UK energy prices compared to competitor and severe energy price volatility countries continue to diminish the competitiveness of the UK steel industry.”

The firm employs 2,000 in South Yorkshire. Mick Hood, Liberty Steel UK’s HR director, said demand for their steel was set to increase.

He added: “We can offer prosperous career paths for aspiring apprentices, graduates and experienced professionals who want to join us in an industry that is part of the foundation of the economy and the country.”

The firm is backed by Alexander Stafford, MP for Rother Valley. He said: “Rother Valley has long-held and strong links to the steel industry and I want to see that remain the case for generations to come.”

