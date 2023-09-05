A councillor said they would be too small to live in comfortably

Developers creating scores of flats in a former Sheffield office block have insisted they will be “high-end” after criticism they would be too small to live in comfortably.

Rockingham House on West Street is being converted into 162 studios with shared areas to ‘relax and socialise in’. The designs were described as ‘very pokey’ by City Ward councillor Ruth Mersereau two years ago.

Developers insist Rockingham House flats will be 'high end'

Developer The James insists they will "fill a notable vacuum" in the market. The building, which is being given an extra two floors, is set to be finished next summer and is aimed at ‘young professionals, post-grad students, empty nesters, downsizers, and transient occupants’.

The firm’s planning agent, Tom Breislin of Sheffield-based Urbana, said a similar scheme in Liverpool was highly-rated.

He said: "The sizes of the units were found to be acceptable by planners at Sheffield City Council, and the development does offer a range of varying size options to provide a mixed offer to suit various lengths of stays and varying needs of residents. The quality of the shared areas will provide residents with good a quality and quantity of space to relax and socialise in, allowing residents to form their own sense of community within the building.

"The quality of design both internally and externally will provide a high-end development and a unique offer for Sheffield. For young professionals, and those looking for convenient, reliable and high-quality accommodation, this development will fill a notable vacuum in the market within Sheffield city centre.

Green Party and City ward councillor Ruth Mersereau has criticised plans for a 963-apartment block in Sheffield city centre saying there was an oversupply of student accommodation already and the flats were so ‘poky’ they would harm mental health. It was originally due to be Yorkshire's tallest building.

“The pace at which the developer has sought get on site and to progress the build is a real sign of the positive investment in Sheffield the project represents and reflects the pace of ongoing change in the city centre. Crucially this project will help Sheffield City Council meet its ambitious housing targets for delivery in the city centre.

"Furthermore, this project will seek to emulate the success of The James in Liverpool, which has been voted by residents as not only the Number 1 development in Liverpool but also the whole of the North West on Homeviews which is a verified resident review platform."