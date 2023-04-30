The Duke of Norfolk’s listed former estate office in Sheffield is up for auction with a bargain guide price of £400,000.

Number 8 St James’ Street is a Grade-II listed Georgian delight at the heart of the Cathedral Quarter, dating from 1850. Built over three floors, it also boasts a vaulted cellar, and two cottages and gated courtyard to the rear.

Originally a private home, it was rented by the Duke to conduct his business in Sheffield for decades. In February, he downsized to an office in a block nearby on Leopold Street.

Now his former base is for sale by auction on May 24. Auctioneers Mark Jenkinson states it is well maintained and has many original features and could continue as an office or return to residential. The property is Grade II listed.

The property has three floors, a vaulted cellar and a secure rear courtyard.

Edward Fitzalan-Howard is the highest-ranking duke in the country, below only royalty. He helped arrange the Queen’s funeral and will do the same for the coronation of King Charles III.

He lives in a huge castle in Sussex and has vast inherited wealth. His family has owned large parts of Sheffield for centuries and he still collects rent, visiting about once a month.

Last year, after being criticised over a proposed £2.37m Sheffield land deal, funded by the taxpayer, he complained that ‘life is not as easy as you think’.

He also owns Framlingham Castle, Bungay Castle, Worksop Manor, Carlton Towers and Norfolk House in London, according to author Nick Hayes. Author Guy Shrubshole states he owned 46,000 acres of land in 2001. And in 2015 he received £449,166 in taxpayer-funded farm subsidies and £259,605 in single area payments.

