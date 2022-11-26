In terms of footfall and passing trade, both Devonshire Street in the city centre and Fulwood Road in Broomhill are right up there in terms of how busy they get. Devonshire Street is right in the mix of it in the city centre, close to Division Street, West Street and Carver Street, all renowned destinations for those on days and nights out.

And Fulwood Road is in a prime student area and also always busy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The York, at 243-247 Fulwood Road, is for sale for £95,000 and described as a ‘high trading pub restaurant’ with 120 internal covers and 20 outside covers.

The York and Old House, both in Sheffield, are up for sale

In its advert on Right Move, it says: “The York is situated in Broomhill, Sheffield, S10, which is one of the most affluent and sought after postcodes in Sheffield. The York is close to major hospitals and universities and therefore attracts many academics and NHS staff. There is also an abundance of student accommodation nearby meaning the venue has a high footfall of students.

“This well established and versatile venue offers multiple opportunities for operators from gastro pub, craft led pub, restaurants as just a few examples. The site is fully fitted and currently trading.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is being marketed by Leeds based Christie & Co.

On Devonshire Street, The Old House is for sale for £75,000. It is a well established bar in a prime position. It is predominantly drinks led but has a well kitted and sizeable commercial kitchen, which is currently operated by rotating third party street food operators.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has a well kitted cocktail bar which services 80 covers internally. There are also around 16 covers on the outside pavement permitted by Sheffield Council. There is a DJ booth on the ground floor.

The advert says: “The well established and versatile venue offers multiple opportunities for operators from late night cocktail and music bar, craft led pub, restaurants or street food and bar set up as just a few examples.”

Advertisement Hide Ad