A construction company has applied for a licence to take water out of the ground as part of a £350m steelworks project.

McLaughlin & Harvey Construction needs permission from the Environment Agency to abstract water at the site of Forgemasters’ giant new machining shop on Weedon Street near Meadowhall.

It has applied to remove up 4,752 cubic metres of water a day, some 1,734,480 cubic metres a year, until construction is complete.

An artist’s impression of Sheffield Forgemasters’ new machining facility

The application states it will ‘transfer it back to the same source within the same area without intervening use’.

The details are on the Public Notice Portal

Forgemasters says the £350m landmark on Weedon Street will be the size of four football pitches and the largest machining hall of its kind in the UK.

It will house 17 of the world’s largest and most advanced vertical turning lathes and make parts for the British defence programme, including the next generation of nuclear submarines, bosses say.

A second, smaller building will house a test-house facility and training area, “to transfer vital skills to the next generation of engineers.”

The brownfield site was sold by the then Meadowhall co-owner, British Land after plans to create almost 5,000 jobs in a ‘River Don District’ failed to take off.

Nationalised in July 2021, Forgemasters is now fully-owned by the Ministry of Defence and is having a £400m upgrade.

