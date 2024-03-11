A closed Sheffield hotel is 'under offer' less than two months being marketed as an ideal site for a "high end" restaurant to make it successful.
SMC Brownhill Vickers has updated a signboard at the Psalter Hotel, on Psalter Lane, which closed without warning before Christmas.
In January, the agents said it had "massive potential" if a "destination restaurant" was added.
The venue is to let after it closed without warning before Christmas. Psalter Property Company repossessed it after going to court, according to Robin Curtis of SMC Brownhill Vickers.