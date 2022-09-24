The new Mother Hubbard’s takeaway and restaurant on London Road, Sheffield, near Alderson Road, reeled in hundreds of hungry customers who queued along London Road for the sizzling offer of fish and chips for just 45p, as it opened its doors for the first time from 11am, on Saturday, September 24.

Customers queued in a long line along London Road laughing and joking among each other as they hooked a bargain meal and they were steadily joined by many more people well into the afternoon.

Pictured is the growing, long queue at Mother Hubbard's fish and chip shop, on London Road, Sheffield, during its opening day launch when generous staff served up fish and chips for 45p for each customer.

The popular chip shop chain, Mother Hubbard’s, launched in Bradford in 1972 and the new Sheffield shop owners marked their branch opening day by offering portions of fish and chips at 1970’s prices.

Builder Rob Holt, of FSE Fit-out Solutions, who oversaw the transformation of the takeaway and restaurant was delighted to see so many turning up to enjoy a spot of lunch at a bargain price.

He said: “We took the full fit on. We have done it from start to finish and we are happy for the clients and customers to see the opening day go so well.

“I am absolutely over the moon to see such a turnout for the clients and the business.”

Pictured is Head chef Chris Farnell at the new Mother Hubbard's fish and chip restaurant on London Road, Sheffield

From 10.30am queues started to gather in jovial spirit chatting and joking with each other as staff continued to roll out railings along the pavement right up to Alderson Road to keep up with the demand.

Inside the new chippy staff also lined the counter ready for the customers and empty lunch bags packed the restaurant tables awaiting to be filled and dispatched.

Head chef Chris Farnell welcomed as many as possible to take up the deal today which was extended to around 1,000 customers and even though they might not have reached the biblical benchmark of feeding the 5,000 Mother Hubbard’s generosity is certainly not in question.

Chris said: “We are doing this to give something to the community and this is a great way to introduce ourselves and meet our customers.”

Hungry customers queue at Mother Hubbard's fish and chip shop, on London Road, Sheffield, during its opening day launch when generous staff served up fish and chips for just 45p each.

The chippy was well-prepared for the big queue and for a very busy day after they had stocked up with 40, 25kg sacks of potatoes.

Chris added: “Because of lockdown and everything else people are having to face financially at the moment it’s great to be able to offer something like this to people.”

First in the queue Tom Watson, aged 25, of Low Edges, Sheffield, said: “I saw a friend had posted it on Facebook and I thought why not. We are getting 45p fish and chips which is amazing especially with the cost of living at the moment.”

The eatery will also be serving pies, pasties, chicken dishes, sausage and meal deals in subsequent days and customers will love the decor which includes fabulous retro pictures from the 70s including the old whole in the road.

Staff at Sheffield's new Mother Hubbard's fish and chip takeaway and restaurant, on London Road, Sheffield, welcome their first customers during the chippy's opening day with an offer of fish and chips for just 45p.