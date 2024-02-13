News you can trust since 1887
Pizza Sheffield: New pizzeria in Bents Green has hard to pronounce name

Bosses have supplied a helpful explainer
By David Walsh
Published 13th Feb 2024, 14:39 GMT
A new pizza parlour with a hard to pronounce name is opening in a popular Sheffield suburb.

Pizz-Elia is opening on Ringinglow Road, Bents Green, according to a sign in a window in the former Ploughman sandwich shop.

A new pizzeria is coming to Bents Green soon.A new pizzeria is coming to Bents Green soon.
It states a new pizzeria is ‘coming soon’. Small print helpfully explains how the name should sound.

Pizz-Elia should be pronounced 'peats-eh-lee-a' to rhyme with pizzeria.

The new venture follows Kringle danish pastries in the former hardware store opposite which has been a huge success, especially after a big photo appeared in The Times in an article on the nation’s most trusting areas.

It is next to longstanding takeaway Village Balti House. Bents Green also has a small supermarket, butchers, chemist and a Chinese takeaway.

