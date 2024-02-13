Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new pizza parlour with a hard to pronounce name is opening in a popular Sheffield suburb.

Pizz-Elia is opening on Ringinglow Road, Bents Green, according to a sign in a window in the former Ploughman sandwich shop.

A new pizzeria is coming to Bents Green soon.

It states a new pizzeria is ‘coming soon’. Small print helpfully explains how the name should sound.

Pizz-Elia should be pronounced 'peats-eh-lee-a' to rhyme with pizzeria.

The new venture follows Kringle danish pastries in the former hardware store opposite which has been a huge success, especially after a big photo appeared in The Times in an article on the nation’s most trusting areas.