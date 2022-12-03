Owner Karim Akbari Ghalehnovi, whose Persian Bakery deli is on Ecclesall Road at Banner Cross, says sales are down by up to 40 per cent compared to the summer and if nothing changes he could soon close. But other firms locally have it worse, he says, with some down by half despite it being one of the most affluent areas in Sheffield.

The shocking state of the sector is revealed ahead of Small Business Saturday on December 3, the annual ‘shop local and shop independent’ campaign.

Mr Ghalehnovi came to Sheffield 10 years ago and opened the bakery two-and-a-half years ago. He claims it has the only oven of its kind in the UK baking ‘sangak’ flatbreads on a rotating bed of little stones heated by flames - and it attracts Iranians from across the city. The deli also sells coffee, tea, sandwiches and Persian meat patties.

The Evans family of Nether Edge - Oscar, Katherine and 2-year-old Cedric - are regular customers and the ‘fantastic’ bread keeps them coming back for more.

Mr Ghalehnovi said: “At this rate I can only go on for two to three months. If sales don’t go up, maybe I am closing.”

Customer Farzaneh Alizdeh, of Fulwood, said: “This is nostalgic bread for us. We used to buy it all the time in Iran. Previously it was brought in from other cities, London, Manchester. And now we are lucky to have the same type of bread here and its fresh.”

Katherine Evans said: “We’ve seen lots of small business closing, independent business, so it’s nice to keep them alive.”

Peter Gilbert, of Ecclesall Green Party, said: “These are my local shops, I want them to thrive. Variety is the spice of life and I was very excited when the Persian Bakery opened close to my house. I also thought it was brave as it opened during Covid. Our small businesses are struggling. We are lucky to have them, they are the backbone of our communities and they add richness to our lives. We need to support them. Shop local. Shop independent. Rather than buying your bread in plastic packaging from a supermarket, get it freshly baked.”

