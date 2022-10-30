After Vietnamese restaurant Năm Sông, on Dyson Place, Sharrow Vale, Sheffield, recently announced its closure due to ‘recent cost pressures’ and ‘economic conditions’, another business – Gilt Patisserie, of Hickmott Road, Sharrow – also announced it will be closing as of today, Sunday, October 30, due to ‘challenging times’.

A Gilt Patisserie spokesman said: “It saddens me to announce that as of Sunday, October 30, I shall be closing Gilt Patisserie for good. Life has changed in the past six months and Gilt is no longer sustainable through these challenging times.

“Thank you all for supporting us over the years. You will be missed. It is now time for me to take on my next challenge.”

The patisserie decided to open on Saturday for what the owner described as “one last sugar-rush”.

Dozens of loyal customers have been so saddened to learn about Gilt Patisserie’s closure they have wished the owner well for the future with kind Facebook comments.

Trevor Moss said: “A massive thanks for all the joy you and your little bundles of deliciousness have brought us. Whatever you do next I’m sure you’ll make a success of it, if you bring the same enthusiasm and skill to that endeavour. Gilt will be missed and Sheffield is worse for losing you.”

Another customer Amy Carter added: “Sheffield has lost a legend. Thank you for elevating our palettes and delighting us with your creativity, skills and passion.”

Sarah Dunning also said: “I'm so saddened by hearing your news. You are such a talented pastry chef. You have to go a very long way to find anything that comes close to your creations. It's so sad but totally understandable in this climate.”

The owners of Năm Sông stressed their original branch in Broomhill remains open as well as another in Leeds.

A Năm Sông spokesman said: “We’ve had a great few years as part of the sunniest square in Sharrow Vale but recent cost pressures and economic conditions have meant we’ve had to take the decision to consolidate our Sheffield operations to just one site.”

