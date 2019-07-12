‘Perfect’ weather produces award-winning wine in Sheffield vineyard

Renishaw Hall Vineyard is growing grapes for wine in the same conditions as Champagne in France and Marlborough in New Zealand thanks to the rising temperatures caused by climate change.

Kieron Atkinson, aged 41, is the vineyard tennant and Winemaker at Renishaw Hall.

He said: “Over the last ten to twenty years the weather has changed hugely in this part of the world.

“20 years ago our weather was not perfect for growing fruit.

“We’ve seen temperatures be akin to what Champagne was twenty years ago, which means the weather is now perfect for growing Champagne and sparkling wine varieties right here in the UK.”

Kieron’s wines now include Decanter World Wine award-winners and the grapes are grown to produce the still and sparkling wines include Madeleine Angevine, Seyval Blanc, Rondo, and Muscat.

“In regards to climate change and what that really means to us is by measuring growing degree days,” Kieron continued.

A growing degree day is a measurement used in horticulture.

It’s a weather-based indicator used for assessing crop growth.

“It allows us to know how our region compares to more famous wine growing regions in the world.

“Where we were twenty-five years ago at 650 growing degree days to where we are now at around 900 is a big difference.

“We’re actually now the same as Champagne was twenty years ago and the same as Marlborough New Zealand today.

“Where both places produce really fantastic sauvignon blanc and pinot noir.

“And we know because of the current weather we can produce the same here,” he said.

On the hectare of land which the vineyard is on they make a still white wine, rose, red as well as sparkling white and rose.

“We do have slightly different conditions, we won’t necessarily get lots of big fruit flavours but we get lovely soft balanced flavours.

“More elderflower and citrus opposed to lychee and tropical.

“But it’s those citrus flavours that you really want in sparkling wine because that’s where you get the really lovely structure when you combine with age and yeast degradation.

“You then get cream, biscuit, honey and toast flavours,” he said.

Kieron believes that anyone could have the same success as him if they were to grow vines in the north of England.

He said: “We are winning so many awards here but that’s not to say that if someone put a vineyard down the road they wouldn’t win awards too because they would.

“It’s just about growing good quality fruit which we know that we can do in this part of the world which is exciting.”

Even though the vineyard is small and tucked away down a farm lane the production is massive.

Kieron said: “We’ve got approximately two and a half thousand vines this year.

“In a good year we will get about 5 kilos per vine.”

His wine is sold in lots of local outlet’s in Sheffield they are stocked in Mitchells, Waitrose and soon to be in the Co-op as well as selling the wine at Renishaw Hall itself.

He continued: “It’s all about quality, it’s the gentlest press and the finest juice to really make the best possible wine we can.”

Ex-army captain Kieron shifted his career from leading troops in Afghanistan to winemaking in 2010.

He said: “After nine fulfilling years in the army and tours of Iraq and Afghanistan, I had reached a point when I realised how lucky most of us are, that we can do pretty much anything we put our minds to.

“I wanted to do something new and different and knew I wanted to produce something myself, so I went to college to learn about winemaking and vineyard management.

“Years later and many thousand bottles of wine under my belt, it’s been a career shift I have found both challenging and extremely rewarding.”

Kieron attended the University of Brighton and got a degree in Horticulture and Winemaking whilst also volunteering at Renishaw Hall pruning vines.

He has now been at the vineyard for nine years.

Kieron continued: “It’s a really exciting time it’s going to be a new industry for England and even though there are not many vineyards around the UK at the moment there will be many more coming.

“So it’s great to be at the start of something.

“Everything is about timing, picking perfectly ripe fruit with perfect sugars and acid then taking that fruit back to the winery pressing it as gently as possible and fermenting it in the best possible way.”

They ferment the wine at 14 - 15-degree Celsius which provides a smooth character to the wine.

The vineyard was planted in 1972 by the late Sir Reresby Sitwell, the father of the current owner of Renishaw Hall, Alexandra Sitwell.

The vineyard has produced grapes for almost 50 years, making it one of the longest

established vineyards in the U.K.

For many years Renishaw Hall vineyard held the title of the ‘most northerly vineyard in the world’.

The vineyard is hosting wine tours on July 21 and September 15.

If you wish to attend you can book via their website https://www.englishwineproject.co.uk/ .