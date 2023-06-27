A popular Peak District pub is celebrating the end of major roadworks which killed passing trade for more than a year.

The Chequers Inn on the A625 at Froggatt was left isolated when the normally busy route closed on May 16 last year.

Severn Trent spent months carrying out emergency repairs to a water main and laying a mile-and-a-half of pipes to Calver.

The work finished on Sunday and the pub wasted no time announcing the ‘very welcome news’.

The Chequers Inn survived a year on a closed road.

A post on its website says: ‘After being closed for over a year, our road is now fully open. You can access us from the top of the road, the bottom of the road, the side of the road, above the road (well maybe not) we look forward to seeing you!’

Last month Jonathan Tindall, who has owned The Chequers for 21 years, said closure had ‘wiped out all passing trade’ and they were just trying to survive.