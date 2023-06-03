A popular pub near Sheffield, with 360 degree panoramic views of the Peak District, has gone up for sale with a £2m guide price.

The Grouse Inn, located on the A625 between Longshaw and Froggatt Edge, has been put on the market for £2,000,000, plus the value of its stock. The freehold public house stands on six acres of land, and is only coming to the market due to the current owners wishing to retire.

For 57 years, The Grouse Inn has been family-run and offered a welcome refuge for walkers and families exploring the parkland and heather moorland in the Peak District.

The property is described by the estate agents Sovereign as a ‘highly profitable business’, with ‘fantastic scope’ for redevelopment, subject to planning permission.

The Grouse Inn, in Longshaw, is on the market for £2mil. Photo: Sovereign

Its current opening hours are 12pm to 3pm and 6pm to 11pm Monday to Friday, and 12pm to 11pm on Saturday and Sunday. Food is served at select times within these hours seven days a week. With the help of part-time staff, the pub is seeing a turnover of around £553,500 per annum, with a net profit of circa £175,000.

Two separate self-contained flats also offer the opportunity to be used for short or long-term lets, or converted back into additional owner living accommodation.

“It is situated in a great location that attracts not only tourists but walkers as well, and has the potential to really capitalise on its picturesque views and scenic surroundings,” the sales advert states.

“Viewing is highly recommended to fully appreciate not only the excellent business but the vast potential for redevelopment.”

The pub has been family-run for 57 years, and is now looking for new owners. Photo: Sovereign

For more details, please click here.