Partnership is building affordable housing options in Sheffield

Sheffield Housing Company (SHC), a joint venture development company between Sheffield City Council, Keepmoat and Great Places, has delivered much-needed affordable properties at the popular Pennine Village site - located only two miles from the city centre.

The partnership, charged with delivering 2,300 properties on a total of 23 Sheffield sites by the end of 2026, has agreed the sale of homes to Great Places to add an affordable housing offer to this popular new development.

Great Places has acquired a mix of two, three and four bedroomed properties - part-funded by Homes England - which have been let for affordable rent. Demand for the new homes was extremely high, and they are now fully occupied.

Howard Young, Senior Development Manager at SHC, said: “As a partnership, we are committed to widening the choice of new, affordable housing across the city - encouraging existing residents to remain in the area and others to consider moving to Sheffield.”

The SuDS basin at Manor Fields Park.

Pennine Village will feature 101 homes in total, all of which will benefit from the latest standards of design, including highly energy efficient cavity walls and photovoltaics which will help reduce homeowners’ energy bills.

Raymond Kinsella, Head of Neighbourhoods for the Sheffield region at Great Places, said: “We are delighted to have added affordable homes to the offer at the transformational Pennine Village scheme.

“Acquiring these properties aligns perfectly with our mission to offer more affordable housing options and support our communities.

“The innovative design and energy-efficient features of these homes will ensure that residents benefit from lower energy costs and a comfortable living environment. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with SHC and other partners to deliver further projects in the future.”

The wildflower planting delivered by Green Estate and volunteers at Manor Fields Park.

Cllr Douglas Johnson, Chair of Sheffield City Council’s Housing Policy Committee, said: “It is important that in Sheffield we have a range of housing options available to people to set up home.

“Partnerships like this one help us increase that range, and it is great that these properties have now been snapped up by people who will be able to live there for an affordable rent.

“It is important that housing is built in Sheffield that is clean, safe and ready for a sustainable future, and these fit that bill.”

Nigel Robson, Interim Managing Director at Keepmoat, Yorkshire West, added: “It’s a privilege to work alongside Sheffield City Council and Great Places to deliver high-quality, affordable homes at the Pennine Village development.

Alex Best Development Manager at Sheffield Housing Company (SHC), Adam Midgely Head of Service Capital Delivery Service at Sheffield City Council and SHC board member, Cllr Douglas Johnson, Chair of Sheffield City Council’s Housing Policy Committee, Raymond Kinsella Head of Neighbourhoods for the Sheffield region at Great Places, Steve Birch Development Director at SHC and Howard Young, Senior Development Manager at SHC.

“This partnership is a great example of how, by working together, we can deliver real change. At Keepmoat, we are committed to our partnership model which prioritises creating spaces where people want to live and delivering high quality homes for the people of Sheffield.”

In addition to the new homes, the development benefits from the recent introduction of the Sustainable urban Drainage Scheme (SuDS), at Manor Fields Park. It is designed to reduce flood risk whilst creating an environment for both wildlife and Sheffield residents to enjoy.

The SuDS was delivered by SHC, in partnership with the Council’s Parks and Flood Management teams and The Green Estate Community Interest Company - which manages the park on behalf of Sheffield City Council.

Completing Pennine Village will be a natural play park / area featuring wooden steps, artificial boulders, balance logs, a slide and cargo nets. All homes will be built and occupied by summer 2025. For more information on Pennine Village, please visit: https://www.keepmoat.com/pennine-village-sheffield