Two businesses are moving into Sheffield’s in-demand Park Hill flats, where a terraced cafe/bar/restaurant is also coming soon.

The iconic tower block overlooking the city centre is enjoying its moment in the spotlight thanks to the acclaimed musical Standing At The Sky’s Edge, which was made in Sheffield and is taking London’s theatreland by storm. Interest in the latest phase of the site’s ongoing regeneration is also sky high, it seems, with the latest firms moving in there announced this week.

Property consultants Inform Surveying, and brand, digital and web design specialists Field are both taking up units within the 20,000 square feet of mixed-use commercial space available in the second phase. Developers say these are the first in a ‘string’ of commercial deals due to be completed this year, with more offices and workspaces available and an announcement about a new terraced cafe/bar/restaurant expected shortly.

Inform Surveying was founded in Sheffield in 2015 and its managing director, Gavin Sampson, said it was looking to expand and Park Hill was the perfect place thanks to its fantastic views, central location, ‘great vibe and community feel’, and the ‘huge amounts of light’ in its new office space there.

A CGI showing how the new terraced cafe/bar/restaurant due to open at Sheffield's Park Hill flats could look. An announcement about the venue is expected shortly after the first in what developers said would be a 'string' of commercial deals this year were confirmed. Photo: Urban Splash

‘Difficult for small businesses to find office space in the city’

Field’s joint owner and managing director, Jonathan Briggs, said it could be difficult for small businesses to find office space in the city, so he and the rest of the team there ‘jumped to be part of the rich history that is Park Hill’.

The redevelopment of Park Hill is a joint venture between Urban Splash and Places for People. The first residents moved in back in 2013 and phase one already has a popular Middle Eastern-inspired cafe, South Street Kitchen, beside the old Scottish Queen pub, while Grace Owen nursery, which has been based there since 1963, moved to new purpose-built premises in 2016.

All the homes in phase two have now been sold or rented, and phase three, including a mixture of townhouses, two and four bed apartments and classic studios for 356 students, has also been completed, with a new convenience store called Park Hill Provisions having opened there in October 2021. The fourth and fifth phases of the project will include a mix of open market and affordable housing, with work on phase four set to begin towards the end of the year.

Two businesses, Inform Surveying and Field, are moving into Sheffield's Park Hill complex. These are the first in a ‘string’ of commercial deals due to be completed there this year, with an announcement about a new terraced cafe/bar/restaurant expected shortly. Photo: Vox Multimedia Ltd

Mark Latham, Urban Splash regeneration director, said: “Our work to date has seen the creation of hundreds of homes of mixed tenure, as well as workspaces and outside spaces creating a sustainable mixed-use community.