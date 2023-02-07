A renovated apartment in the iconic Park Hill flats has hit the market for £210,000 and offers an open plan layout, panoramic views and two bedrooms.

The Park Hill flats complex is one of the most iconic and recognisable elements of the Sheffield skyline. Located on the outskirts of the city centre, this apartment offers “stunning” panoramic views of the city and a unique, contemporary design.

The formerly run-down Park Hill estate has been renovated by developers, Urban Splash, and this particular apartment forms part of the exemplary renovation by architects Hawkins/Brown and architects Studio Egret West. It is located on Norwich Street, which is the top floor of the iconic landmark.

The apartment is spread over two floors. Entering into the lower ground floor, you immediately find a bedroom, with a private balcony, before heading up the stairs to the ground floor. It is here where you will find the larger “bedroom one”, a bathroom and the open plan kitchen/living/dining space.

Car parking spaces and bike storage is also available for rent from the site and its proximity to the city centre gives it a number of terrific transport links to get all around the city.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Zoopla website.

1 . Newly renovated Park Hill is being renovated in stages. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Landing The entire apartment benefits from floods of natural light Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Bedroom Two On the lower ground floor, this bedroom has a balcony, which the other bedroom does not have. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Staircase The apartment follows the trendy exposed concreate design Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales