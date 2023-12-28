The two-floor leisure complex in Sheffield city centre was unveiled by Sheffield sports bosses Chris Wilder and Robert Dowd.

Dubbed as the "ultimate social experience", Panenka Bar & Grill has officially opened its doors in Sheffield’s New Era Square.

The two-floor leisure destination was unveiled last week by Sheffield United boss, Chris Wilder, and Sheffield Steelers captain, Robert Dowd, with hundreds of VIP guests.

Owner, Sheffield-born Rick Bailey, who also owns West Street’s FirePit Rocks, said Panenka is a "family-friendly complex", bringing something "totally unique" to Sheffield.

Overlooked by Bramall Lane football stadium, the £1.7m venue combines new technology with modern Asian fusion food, and offers Sheffielders an immersive experience.

Panenka has 35 screens of live sport as well as karaoke rooms, and virtual reality pods that allow groups the chance to experience a fully immersive gaming experience with “the most cutting edge VR technology in the country”.

Panenka Bar & Grill also offers retro arcade games suitable for families and kids eat free every Sunday.

Rick, owner of IPM Group, added: "I’m proud to say this is now one of the finest leisure destinations in the region and the early reactions have surpassed all expectations – as have advance bookings."

The venue is open seven days a week, from 4pm until late during the weekdays, and 12pm to late on Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, viist: www.panenkasheffield.co.uk

View more photos from the celebrity-studded launch below.

