Celebs turn out as Panenka Bar & Grill, £1.7m bar, restaurant and entertainment venue, opens in Sheffield

Celebrities turned out as what is billed as a £1.7m bar, restaurant and entertainment venue opened in Sheffield.

Panenka, a £1.7m bar with dozens of sports screens,has opened in Sheffield

The new Panenka Bar and Grill was unveiled by Sheffield United boss, Chris Wilder, and Sheffield Steelers captain, Robert Dowd, in front of hundreds of VIP guests.

The venue now occupies two floors at the city’s New Era Square, near Sheffield United's Bramall Lane Football ground.

Billed as 'the ultimate social experience' – the leisure destination blends cutting edge technology with modern Asian fusion food and what bosses describe as an immersive experience for sports fans.

It as been set up by Sheffield-born entrepreneur and IPM Group boss Rick Bailey who has installed private executive boxes; VIP karaoke rooms and equipped the venue with cutting edge VR technology.

The new leisure destination has 35 screens of live sport as well as a Sheffield-first – the country’s only virtual reality pods that allow groups the chance to experience a fully immersive gaming experience in their own luxury private room.

Mr Bailey, who already owns West Street’s busy Fire Pit bar/eatery and successfully re-launched Silversmiths Restaurant in the city centre, said: “My aim is to make Panenka Bar & Grill a true destination venue for Sheffield.

"We’re a family-friendly complex that has taken inspiration from some of the very best leisure destinations worldwide and come up with something totally unique for Sheffield. And being sited in New Era Square has allowed us to seamlessly blend modern Asian fusion food and add VIP karaoke rooms.

“I’m proud to say this is now one of the finest leisure destinations in the region and the early reactions have surpassed all expectations – as have advance bookings.”