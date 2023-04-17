News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield independent Proove Pizza expands into city centre square of restaurants and bars

A new pizza restaurant and cocktail bar is opening in an ‘iconic location’ due to the buzz in Sheffield city centre.​​​​​​​

By David Walsh
Published 17th Apr 2023, 10:38 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 10:38 BST

Proove has taken the former Clarks shoe shop in Orchard Square and aims to open in summer serving ‘quality’ neapolitan pizzas, and cocktails and craft beers in a separate bar.

The venue will offer dine in, takeaway and delivery and is set to create 15 jobs, according to Deepak Jaiswal, director of Proove Holdings Ltd. The business was established in Sheffield in 2015 and is expanding from its Broomhill location.

Mr Jaiswal said: “Orchard Square is an iconic location in Sheffield between the new Heart of the City project, the legendary Leopold Square and our amazing theatres in Tudor Square, which is being transformed into a hub of restaurants and bars. We have always been committed to quality in our ingredients, our dishes, and our service! Only the best 00-grade flour is used in our dough, and we like to team it with the crème de la crème, Fior Di Latte mozzarella.

The venue will offer dine-in, takeaway and delivery options and is set to create 15 jobsThe venue will offer dine-in, takeaway and delivery options and is set to create 15 jobs
“That is unless our guests fancy a gluten-free or vegan meal, in which case we offer a dedicated menu. Our chefs all have top-notch tastebuds and are passionate about proper pizza, and they’ve personally crafted a menu that will make you want to order everything.”

The new restaurant menu will include everything from Broomhill and a full small plates menu including arancini, crocche and Italian fries,” he added.

Clarks moved to The Moor last summer. The unit was occupied by T-shirt charity Printed By Us, which is moving next door to the former Fat Face shop.

New paving works are underway in Orchard Square. Private company, London Associated Properties, is set to be handed £750,000 from the taxpayer to help pay to improve the ‘public realm’, convert disused space into flats and and install a canopy over the square. It said the project would be ‘unviable’ without public cash.

Deepak Jaiswal, director of Proove Holdings Ltd, said the venue will offer dine in, takeaway and delivery options and is set to create 15 jobs.Deepak Jaiswal, director of Proove Holdings Ltd, said the venue will offer dine in, takeaway and delivery options and is set to create 15 jobs.
The money is from the government's Future High Streets Fund, a £15.8m pot to improve High Street and Fargate administered by Sheffeld City Council. Some £900,000 is being given to the Medical Research Council Pension Fund to help turn the former Topman store on Fargate into offices.

Clarks moved to The Moor last summer. The unit was occupied by T-shirt charity Printed By Us, which is moving next do to the former Fat Face shop.Clarks moved to The Moor last summer. The unit was occupied by T-shirt charity Printed By Us, which is moving next do to the former Fat Face shop.
