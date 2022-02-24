Located on Lower High Street, the shop sells brands including Nike, Polo Ralph Lauren, Gucci, Prada, Levi’s, The North Face and Doc Martens.

New stock, which is cleaned before being sold, arrives each week, bosses say.

The Vintage Store has opened at Meadowhall

The Vintage Store diverted more than 34 tonnes of second-hand clothing from landfill in 2021, it is claimed. The compnay has ambitions to save more than 120 tonnes in 2022 by opening a further eight stores in UK cities.

Its parent company, Bulk Vintage Wholesale, was founded by Philip Waltham who went from selling clothes on a market stall in Camden to developing a £9m business – now one of the largest vintage wholesale suppliers in the world.

Aaron, retail manager at The Vintage Store, said: “As the UK’s only 100 per cent sustainable high street retailer, it’s our mission to make vintage fashion an accessible and affordable choice for everyone.

“We’re excited to take our next step into high street fashion at Meadowhall, the first in a series of large openings for us this year.”

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “We’re always looking to bring new brands and experiences to the centre and we’re excited that The Vintage Store has chosen Meadowhall to open one of its first stores.

“Supporting a more sustainable world is incredibly important to us and so this makes welcoming the brand an even sweeter moment. There’s goingto be some iconic brands available at excellent prices and high-quality, and I’m sure it will prove very popular.”