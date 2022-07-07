The Yorkshire Natural History Museum will open in Sheffield on August 13 on Holme Lane, Malin Bridge.

Artifacts in the museum will be based on the paleontology, botany and geology of Yorkshire – meaning fossils, plants and the structure from the area. The main predominant section of the museum will focus on fossils with a large collection of artifacts based on Yorkshire’s fossils through time.

These artifacts will include fossils found along the Yorkshire coast from the jurassic period, from aminites to belamnites all the way up to fossils which have dominated the jurassic oceans.

James Hogg, director of operations at the Yorkshire Natural History Museum, started the museum to put his collection he has built up over the years into the public domain.

"I wanted to put my own personal collection into the public domain and then donate it to the charity,” said James. “This way it will be accessible for people to see on display but also accessible for researchers."

James, aged 22 and from Sheffield, has been interested in paleontology and the study of fossils ever since he was a child.

"I’ve been interested in paleontology ever since I was a young kid. I have been gathering my fossil collection and collection on natural history in general.

"Essentially, I have just wanted to open a new public institution so I donated it and formed this charity in order to do so.”

The museum will have a small cafe on site which is exclusively a vegetarian and vegan cafe in order to promote a healthy living and reduce our carbon footprint for the environment.

The Yorkshire Natural History Museum will also be the first museum in Europe to have a public paleontology laboratory. This means groups of up to 12 can come and learn how to prepare fossils for scientific research.

The entry fees for The Yorkshire Natural History Museum are as follows:

- £4 per adult

- £2 per child