RSPCA Sheffield is looking to re-home some of its cats and dogs who are ready to move on and find a loving family for them.

Included on this list are dogs who have been with the RSPCA for months and, in some cases years, now and they are desperate to find a new forever home for them.

Layla is one of these dogs who has been in care for over two and a half years now, and the RSPCA are really desperate to get Layla a new home as fast as possible.

Each pet comes with their own requirements and needs and all will require understanding and loving families just right for them.

More information on the cats and dogs can be found on the RSPCA Sheffield website.

Here are the 11 dogs and cats up for adoption at Sheffield’s RSPCA branch:

1. Layla A 4-year-old black Whippet crossbreed, Layla has been with the RSPCA since 2020 and is unfortunately still awaiting a new home. Believed to be the 'loneliest dog in Yorkshire', Layla is a lovely girl and is incredibly sweet. She loves spending time with her favourite people but is very nervous initially - treats are a great way of making her your friend. An understanding home with lots of experience is needed for Layla.

2. Bow Bow is an 11-year-old white and black domestic shorthair crossbreed. Bow is a very inquisitive cat who loves to be a part of everything, enjoying the company of his people. He loves to be in his own space with his own people, so a home where he is the only pet is best for him.

3. Penny A 10-year-old black and white Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Penny is the perfect example of a little staffy. She can't be trusted with a teddy bear, loves to be into everything and loves her dinner - most importantly, Penny loves to be with people. She will put up her demands, have a chat with you, and if she wants a sweet... she will stand there and bark at them.

4. Bruno A 2-year-old tan and black Rottweiler crossbreed, Bruno is a 'big goof' and, although he acts big and tough, is a real sensitive sausage at heart. he has been working on his manners and patience, but will need an understanding family with this and he is also quite strong on the lead. He is really clever and loves to please his carers.