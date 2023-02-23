New late-night bar Clubhouse including 'cocktails, bowling and mini-golf' opens at Sheffield's Meadowhall

A new late-night bar described as a ‘competitive socialising experience’ has opened at Sheffield's Meadowhall.

Clubhouse on Lower Park Lane offers bowling, mini-golf, virtual reality darts and arcade games, as well as cocktails, craft beers and street-food style sharing plates.

Images show bowling alleys, a crazy golf course, dart boards and pool tables, all lit by moody downlights.

Bosses say the venue has created 40 jobs following a £1 million investment into the site.

Inside the new venue.

The bar, in the former Ronnie O’Sullivan snooker shop, is the first licensed, late-night premises on Park Lane.

Jack Pendlebury, Director at Clubhouse, said: “We’re so excited to see our vision come to life and finally open the doors after all our hard work. We couldn’t have picked a better location than Meadowhall to launch our new venture, and we’re looking forward to welcoming lots of new faces to experience everything we have to offer.

“We are also looking to grow our team to help us deliver an unforgettable experience for all our customers and we’d encourage anyone with a passion for hospitality to get in touch.”

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “It’s fantastic to see this exclusive new experience come to life at Meadowhall, and we can’t wait to see what the reaction is when people visit for the first time – it really is a great venue for having some fun with family and friends.

Inside the new venue.

“Clubhouse is a great addition to our growing leisure options, and is the perfect place to head for an afternoon or evening out, or even to round off a shopping trip.”

The opening of Clubhouse follows the launch of the new Lindt store in December and the Tag Active Arena at Jump Inc! in January.

The bar is still recruiting for team members at a range of levels. To apply for a role, visit:

www.clubhousesocial.co.uk/pages/careers.

Cocktails.

Mini-golf.

Bowling.

The bar will open until midnight.