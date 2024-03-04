Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield’s burgeoning New Era Square is set to welcome a high-end addition to its entertainment and dining scene.

A new premium cocktail bar and 60-person Mediterranean restaurant is promising to "elevate the city’s nightlife".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The recently opened Panenka Bar & Grill has attracted thousands of visitors, meaning investors believe that New Era Square in Sheffield could be able to match the vibrant Greek Street area in Leeds.

Plans for premium cocktail bar in New Era Square.

The new bar, which is yet to be named, will offer the "highest standards of comfort and elegance", and offer premium cocktails crafted by expert mixologists.

Spokesperson Chris Beasley said: "Our aim is to further enhance New Era Square's reputation as a destination for an exceptional and vibrant social scene.

"We believe that our investment will not only enrich the square's diverse offerings but also contribute to Sheffield's overall appeal as a vibrant city for both locals and visitors."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new cocktail bar is "committed to offering a safe and sophisticated space, making it particularly attractive to groups of women".

The owners envision it as a place where friends can gather, celebrate, and enjoy top-quality food and drinks in a stylish and comfortable setting.