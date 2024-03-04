New Era Square: Premium cocktail bar to transform Sheffield square into "elevated" nightlife destination
Sheffield’s burgeoning New Era Square is set to welcome a high-end addition to its entertainment and dining scene.
A new premium cocktail bar and 60-person Mediterranean restaurant is promising to "elevate the city’s nightlife".
The recently opened Panenka Bar & Grill has attracted thousands of visitors, meaning investors believe that New Era Square in Sheffield could be able to match the vibrant Greek Street area in Leeds.
The new bar, which is yet to be named, will offer the "highest standards of comfort and elegance", and offer premium cocktails crafted by expert mixologists.
Spokesperson Chris Beasley said: "Our aim is to further enhance New Era Square's reputation as a destination for an exceptional and vibrant social scene.
"We believe that our investment will not only enrich the square's diverse offerings but also contribute to Sheffield's overall appeal as a vibrant city for both locals and visitors."
The new cocktail bar is "committed to offering a safe and sophisticated space, making it particularly attractive to groups of women".
The owners envision it as a place where friends can gather, celebrate, and enjoy top-quality food and drinks in a stylish and comfortable setting.
The venue is set to open in early summer.