News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government

New Creams dessert restaurant in Sheffield promises waffles, crepes, sundaes and ‘mesmerising gelato counter’

A dessert restaurant is opening in Sheffield city centre offering a huge array of sweet treats.

By David Walsh
Published 10th May 2023, 10:41 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 10:41 BST

Creams is promising a ‘mesmerising gelato counter’, waffles, crepes, sundaes and cakes, plus a savoury menu featuring ‘popcorn chicken waffle bites’. It launches at the end of May in the old Sakis men’s clothes store at 32 Division Street, a builder told The Star. Creams' website confirms Sheffield is 'coming soon'.

The firm claims to have kick-started the UK dessert parlour revolution in the UK in 2011. Today it has 100 stores, Division Street will be its first in Sheffield. Its website states the sector grew 20 per cent in 2018, the highest in the ‘fast casual’ dining market.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It will be the second such eatery on Division Street. Heavenly Desserts is a short walk away at number 85. It has a 4.4 rating from 471 people on Google Reviews and has recently applied to stay open until 3am.

Most Popular
Creams in Doncaster. The firm says: 'Expect neon signage, BMX bikes and colourful skateboards...Brightly coloured tabletops are embellished with eye-catching decals, with playful pops of colour throughout'.Creams in Doncaster. The firm says: 'Expect neon signage, BMX bikes and colourful skateboards...Brightly coloured tabletops are embellished with eye-catching decals, with playful pops of colour throughout'.
Creams in Doncaster. The firm says: 'Expect neon signage, BMX bikes and colourful skateboards...Brightly coloured tabletops are embellished with eye-catching decals, with playful pops of colour throughout'.
Creams is promising a ‘mesmerising gelato counter on Division Street.Creams is promising a ‘mesmerising gelato counter on Division Street.
Creams is promising a ‘mesmerising gelato counter on Division Street.
Creams is opening at the end of May in the old Sakis men’s clothes store at 32 Division Street.Creams is opening at the end of May in the old Sakis men’s clothes store at 32 Division Street.
Creams is opening at the end of May in the old Sakis men’s clothes store at 32 Division Street.
Creams says the dessert sector is experiencing the highest growth in the fast casual dining market and grew 20 per cent in 2018.Creams says the dessert sector is experiencing the highest growth in the fast casual dining market and grew 20 per cent in 2018.
Creams says the dessert sector is experiencing the highest growth in the fast casual dining market and grew 20 per cent in 2018.