Creams is promising a ‘mesmerising gelato counter’, waffles, crepes, sundaes and cakes, plus a savoury menu featuring ‘popcorn chicken waffle bites’. It launches at the end of May in the old Sakis men’s clothes store at 32 Division Street, a builder told The Star. Creams' website confirms Sheffield is 'coming soon'.

The firm claims to have kick-started the UK dessert parlour revolution in the UK in 2011. Today it has 100 stores, Division Street will be its first in Sheffield. Its website states the sector grew 20 per cent in 2018, the highest in the ‘fast casual’ dining market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be the second such eatery on Division Street. Heavenly Desserts is a short walk away at number 85. It has a 4.4 rating from 471 people on Google Reviews and has recently applied to stay open until 3am.

Creams in Doncaster. The firm says: 'Expect neon signage, BMX bikes and colourful skateboards...Brightly coloured tabletops are embellished with eye-catching decals, with playful pops of colour throughout'.

Creams is promising a ‘mesmerising gelato counter on Division Street.

Creams is opening at the end of May in the old Sakis men’s clothes store at 32 Division Street.