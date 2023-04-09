News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
17 hours ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
17 hours ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
18 hours ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
19 hours ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
19 hours ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs

Heavenly Desserts Sheffield: Popular restaurant on Division Street applies to open until 3am at weekends

A popular dessert restaurant in Sheffield city centre has applied for permission to open until 3am at weekends.

By Robert Cumber
Published 9th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

Heavenly Desserts on Division Street has been a big hit with sweet-toothed customers and boasts an impressive 4.4-star rating on Google reviews. Its extensive menu is loaded with sugary temptations from baklava to macarons, waffles and crepes, along with some unusual ice cream flavours like peanut butter, and a range of non-alcoholic iced cocktails, and there are plenty of vegan and gluten-free options.

In 2019, it was chosen as one of The Star’s top 10 restaurants of the year, with our reviewer saying it lived up to its name and heaping praise on the gooey fudge brownie and tje crepe with warm Belgian white chocolate they tucked into there.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

MM Partners Two Ltd has applied to Sheffield Council to amend the restaurant’s licence, allowing it to serve food and drinks from 9am-2am Sunday to Thursday, and 9am-3am on Fridays and Saturdays.

Most Popular
Heavenly Desserts on Divsion Street in Sheffield city centre has applied for permission to open until 3am at weekendsHeavenly Desserts on Divsion Street in Sheffield city centre has applied for permission to open until 3am at weekends
Heavenly Desserts on Divsion Street in Sheffield city centre has applied for permission to open until 3am at weekends
Heavenly Desserts on Divsion Street in Sheffield city centre has applied for permission to open until 3am at weekendsHeavenly Desserts on Divsion Street in Sheffield city centre has applied for permission to open until 3am at weekends
Heavenly Desserts on Divsion Street in Sheffield city centre has applied for permission to open until 3am at weekends
SheffieldGoogleSheffield Council