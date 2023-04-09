A popular dessert restaurant in Sheffield city centre has applied for permission to open until 3am at weekends.

Heavenly Desserts on Division Street has been a big hit with sweet-toothed customers and boasts an impressive 4.4-star rating on Google reviews. Its extensive menu is loaded with sugary temptations from baklava to macarons, waffles and crepes, along with some unusual ice cream flavours like peanut butter, and a range of non-alcoholic iced cocktails, and there are plenty of vegan and gluten-free options.

In 2019, it was chosen as one of The Star’s top 10 restaurants of the year, with our reviewer saying it lived up to its name and heaping praise on the gooey fudge brownie and tje crepe with warm Belgian white chocolate they tucked into there.

MM Partners Two Ltd has applied to Sheffield Council to amend the restaurant’s licence, allowing it to serve food and drinks from 9am-2am Sunday to Thursday, and 9am-3am on Fridays and Saturdays.

Heavenly Desserts on Divsion Street in Sheffield city centre has applied for permission to open until 3am at weekends