A brand new addition is coming to Dronfield’s Civic Centre on Wednesday, August 3 when ‘Cafe Civic’ will be unveiled and opened – celebrated too by the local parish mayor to welcome the highly anticipated cafe.

Opening the cafe is Carl Dunne, an award-winning greeting cards retailer and owner of Cards and Gifts and The Corner Shop also at the Civic Centre.

Returning to his hospitality routes, Carl is opening the cafe after succumbing to the pressure of the locals who persuaded him to start a cafe at the centre.

First arriving to Dronfield Civic Centre during lockdown in 2020, Carl brought some colour back to the area that was fast becoming run-down, unloved and nothing but an annex for charity shops and parking. After two years of a presence in the area, this expansion marks the end of a long admiration with the idea of opening a cafe as Cafe Civic opens its doors for the first time.

The cafe will be serving breakfast from 6.30am with both hot and cold foods, drinks and meals until 4pm. Carl hopes to open up a small bistro in the evenings soon.

On why he is opening the cafe, Carl said: “Because the people that we see day in and day out in both of my stores tell me it's what they want. Somewhere fronting the area with some atmosphere, charm and personality.”