Pictures show the shop now in place where a supermarket is replacing a former Sheffield pub

Work to build a major supermarket on the site of a former Sheffield pub appears to have been completed.

The building, which has replaced the Royal Oak pub, on Mosborough High Street, is now in place, as these photographs show.

The site is due to be home to a new Co-op supermarket on the site, but officials at Central Co-op, who will be opening the store, say they do not yet have an opening date for the shop.

The supermarket building on the site of the former Royal Oak pub, Mosborough, appears to be complete. Picture: David Kessen, National World

The pictures show the main building appears to be completed, but work appeared to be continuing on the parking spaces and driveway near to the building.

The Co-op will be the only supermarket in Mosbororough when it is opened, with many residents travelling out towards Crystal Peaks to do grocery shopping at present.

The demolition of the Royal Oak pub caused a row nearly three years ago.

The former Royal Oak pub, before its demolition. Picture: Google

The pub, which was believed to have been between 200 and 300 years old, was demolished in May 2021 without planning permission having been secured.

There were calls for the developer to be forced to rebuild the old watering hole brick by brick, as has happened elsewhere.

But officers at Sheffield Council said technicalities and the threat of fines prevented them from taking that approach despite its loss being described as significant.

Bar 24 argued at the time that it had demolished the pub due to concerns about people breaking into the building and ‘dropping dead’ after gallons of chemicals were dumped at the site.

The developer applied successfully for retrospective permission to demolish the pub and build a Co-op and other shops with 32 car parking spaces where it had stood.