Builders have been working for the last few months on the former Halifax bank on Surrey Street, which was bought by hospitality chain Mitchells & Butlers last year.
The company website states that the hotel and restaurant in due to open this Spring, though there does not appear to be a set opening date as yet.
The firm also revealed on social media that demand for rooms is ’sky rocketing’ and so they are increasing the size of their hotel management team and are advertising for jobs.
The activity comes a couple of years after the firm announced the project. The company was granted planning permission just before lockdown in March 2020.
At the time, documents showed the hotel would be an Innkeeper’s Lodge. The restaurant was set to be on the ground floor and basement but there was no parking. Some 48 full-time jobs were due to be created.
The firm stated then: “The restaurant will attract additional footfall to this part of the retail core and improve the city centre’s tourism offer.”
Historic Surrey Street boasts the Grade I listed Town Hall and six Grade II listed buildings including the Central Library, Channing Hall, The Graduate pub, numbers 67 and 69 and Leader House.
It is also home to the Montgomery Theatre, Tudor Square and the Winter Garden and is the main pedestrian route from Midland railway station into the city centre.