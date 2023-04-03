News you can trust since 1887
Miller & Carter: 20-bed Innkeeper's Lodge and Steakhouse restaurant due to open in Spring in Sheffield city centre

A new 20-bed hotel and Miller & Carter Steakhouse restaurant is due to open in Spring in Sheffield city centre.

By Lee Peace
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 13:57 BST

​​​​Builders have been working for the last few months on the former Halifax bank on Surrey Street, which was bought by hospitality chain Mitchells & Butlers last year.

The company website states that the hotel and restaurant in due to open this Spring, though there does not appear to be a set opening date as yet.

The firm also revealed on social media that demand for rooms is ’sky rocketing’ and so they are increasing the size of their hotel management team and are advertising for jobs.

Most Popular
The building dates back to 1893. It has been empty since 2017.
The activity comes a couple of years after the firm announced the project. The company was granted planning permission just before lockdown in March 2020.

At the time, documents showed the hotel would be an Innkeeper’s Lodge. The restaurant was set to be on the ground floor and basement but there was no parking. Some 48 full-time jobs were due to be created.

The firm stated then: “The restaurant will attract additional footfall to this part of the retail core and improve the city centre’s tourism offer.”

The handsome heritage building dates back to 1893 and has been empty since 2017.

Builders are in the former Halifax bank on Surrey Street which was bought by hospitality chain Mitchells & Butlers last year.
Historic Surrey Street boasts the Grade I listed Town Hall and six Grade II listed buildings including the Central Library, Channing Hall, The Graduate pub, numbers 67 and 69 and Leader House.

It is also home to the Montgomery Theatre, Tudor Square and the Winter Garden and is the main pedestrian route from Midland railway station into the city centre.

