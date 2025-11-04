Bosses have revealed details of plans to open a new Turkish restaurant in the Sheffield building which was home to a popular Italian eatery for nearly 30 years.

Casanova’s was one of the best known restaurants in Sheffield, having been operated for around 25 years by its former owner, Salvatore Ilardi, before briefly opening again under new ownership with the same name.

Casanova's in Crookes closed around a year ago and is set to become Micho, a Turkish restaurant. Photo: Google | Google

However, it closed again around a year ago, and has not been open since.

Now a sign has appeared on the front of the building, confirming that a new restaurant will open there, under the name of Micho.

Micho will be a Turkish bar and grill when it opens its doors.

Workmen are currently still in the building completing the task of fitting it out ready for opening.

However, the owner, who took over the lease after Casanova’s closed a year ago, told The Star that Micho will be open by the week commencing Monday, November 17.

He said it would be run by one of his relatives, and added that although the notice in the window mentions a wine bar as well as a restaurant, it would be run mainly as a restaurant. He told The Star he was exciting about the opening.

Before it became Casanova’s the venue had been another Italian restaurant, known as Santino’s.

He sold the business to new owners, who reopened it with a new look in March 2023.

It underwent a refurbishment, with the downstairs area operating as a wine bar, and the upstairs as a restaurant.

However, it last opened in November 2024, and was sold again.