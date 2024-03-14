Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bosses at Meadowhall have announced plans to open a 'luxury nail care' destination in the centre next month.

Officials at the popular Sheffield shopping centre, near junction 34 of the M1 motorway, say the brand Townhouse will be opening at the end of the month, with an offer launching for a discount when it opens.

The centre announced today: "We're excited to announce the ultimate destination for luxury nail care is coming to Meadowhall!

Townhouse nail bar plans to open in Meadowhall. Picture: David Kessen, National World

"Townhouse coming soon to The Avenue, Lower Level April 2024."

Hoardings in place at the centre, at the spot where the store is due to open, state that April 30 will be its opening day.

The have added in their publicity material that the venue was described by Marie Claire as “hands down the best manicure”

They added "To celebrate the opening, sign up now to get 50 per cent off your first treatment and be in with the chance to win free manis for a year!"

It is the latest announcement by the popular shopping centre, which earlier this week announced the opening of a new restaurant, The Real Greek, which is due to open in May.

And the South Yorkshire-based vintage company Glass Onion has announced it will be opening a new shop in Meadowhall within weeks.