“If you're going to build a Hamleys. Build a Hamleys.”

Star readers believe the famous toy shop closed its Meadowhall branch because reality failed to meet expectation. Hamleys has been based in an enormous store on Regent Street in London’s West End since 1881. Its Meadowhall branch, in a small corner unit, failed to recreate the magic and closed earlier this month.

On The Star’s Facebook page, Solanna Midsomyr summed up the problem perfectly: “If you're going to build a Hamleys. Build a Hamleys.”

It was also viewed as expensive by some, while others thought children were more into video games these days. But for many it was a chance to reminisce about a golden era of retail in Sheffield.

The unit on Lower High Street by the entrance to the Oasis Dining Quarter closed two-and-a-half years after it opened in October 2020.

Jacqueline Howarth: “Bring back Redgates and Woolworths. Even Woolworths had a huge selection more than what Hamleys do and their prices reflected families.”

Michael Colley: “Bring back Beatties…that was a toy shop.”

Kerrie Roebuck; “We are a working class city who loves a bargain. Whoever suggested this store needs a reality check.”

Alison Bestford: “Way too expensive. It didn't stay long the first time in Sheffield so this is no surprise sadly.”

Cheryl Williams: “I found the one of similar size in Leeds to be of good value prices on par with the Entertainer etcetera, but it's definitely too small for the Hamleys feel.”

Leuja Jeba: “It was expensive but I don’t think any Hamleys anywhere is cheap. It’s okay at Oxford Circus where tourists flock around to buy toys but the market is competitive in local areas.”

Mark Webster: “Sold the same stuff as other toy shops. For a fiver more. No wonder it’s gone.”

John Mellows: “All about playing video games nowadays.”

Ricardo Hudson: “Probably because they don’t sell iPads and phones, the only thing most kids care about these days.”

Kathryn Bretton: “The staff were lovely, Iiked going there, sad to see it go.”

