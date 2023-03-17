News you can trust since 1887
Meadowhall: World famous toy store Hamleys closes after criticism from shoppers

Hamleys has shut its Meadowhall branch after shoppers complained it was “tiny” and “expensive”.​​​​​​​

By David Walsh
Published 17th Mar 2023, 10:31 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 10:31 GMT

The unit on Lower High Street by the entrance to the Oasis Dining Quarter has a sign up stating ‘This Store Has Now Closed’ and directing shoppers to customer services. The shock closure comes just two-and-a-half years since it opened in October 2020. Hamleys was founded in 1760 in London where its flagship branch on Regent Street still trades.

But as soon as it opened in Meadowhall shoppers complained on the mega-mall’s Facebook page.

Lisa Wootton wrote: “These pictures made it look like it’s worth going but it’s tiny and doesn’t sell much. Entertainer sells more.”

Most Popular
Hamleys at Meadowhall just after it opened in 2020.
Paula Hailstone added: “I was shocked at the size of the unit, would have hoped for a larger one.”

Gemma Shearwood: “Very disappointed, nothing appealing at all.”

It is the second time Hamleys has left Sheffield. The company opened a shop on The Moor in 1987 which lasted just over a year.

Hamleys lasted almost two-and-a-half years.
Notice up at Hamleys in Meadowhall
Hamleys opened a shop on The Moor in 1987 which lasted just over a year.
