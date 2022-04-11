Meadowhall Sheffield: Kurt Geiger and Carvela open designer shoe shops, creating 10 jobs
Two footwear brands, Kurt Geiger and Carvela, have opened shops at Meadowhall in Sheffield, creating 10 jobs.
Kurt Geiger has returned to the centre on Upper Park Lane, bringing its statement style back to the city.
Opposite is sister brand Carvela.
Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “Kurt Geiger and Carvela are fantastic brands, and complement the strong mix of retailers we are welcoming at the centre.
“We’re extremely happy to be able to welcome them, especially given they are the only stores in the city.”
