NEXT is launching a beauty department in its new Meadowhall store offering free goody bags to the first customers who spend over £40.

The fashion chain is launching the venture, next to womenswear, at 9am on Friday, April 28. The first 200 customers who spend £40 or more on ‘branded beauty and fragrance’ that day will receive the freebie, bosses say. It will also be given to the first 100 customers on Saturday and Sunday.

Next closed last summer for a giant revamp. It was due to re-open on October 21 but was delayed until December 3 after building work over-ran. It is situated at the end of the Gallery alongside Primark.

NEXT store manager, Robert Stuart, said: “We are all really excited to welcome everyone to the launch of our new beauty department within our newly refurbished store. The beauty department features an exciting lineup of brands that will join those already available within the store.

The new beauty department will sell products from 100 brands, NEXT says.

“With lots of fun and activities planned on launch day, as well as beauty events planned throughout the opening weekend, we cannot wait to welcome our customers back to our newly refitted store”

The new beauty department will sell products from 100 brands including Clarins, Elemis, YSL, Liz Earle, Rituals, Benefit, The Ordinary, L'Occitane, Lancome and Olaplex. There will be beauty spaces in the department where visitors can test the products, have treatments and makeovers and receive advice from our consultants, Mr Stuart added.

“The launch of the beauty department at Next Meadowhall is an exciting step for the brand and we are thrilled that Clarins is a part of it from the beginning. Our business with Next has gone from strength to strength so we are very pleased to be with them on this exciting next move,” said Lorraine Morris, Clarins commercial director.

“We at L’Oreal are extremely excited to extend our partnership with Next in the launch of the new Beauty Hall in Meadowhall. This is another great step in Next’s journey in becoming a major player in luxury beauty and look forward to seeing all of the shoppers enjoying the great set of brands,” a L’Oreal spokesperson added.

Image of the new NEXT beauty department.