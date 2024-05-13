Meadowhall: Look inside The Real Greek as it officially opens its first Sheffield branch

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 13th May 2024, 07:00 BST
Photos show the latest eatery to join Yorkshire’s largest shopping centre

Today, The Real Greek is celebrating the official launch of its new branch in Meadowhall Shopping Centre.

The restaurant has been open with reduced hours over the past two weeks as part of a soft launch with exclusive discounts. After ironing out any potential teething problem, the team is now ready to welcome customers to its mega 180-cover restaurant.

Photos of the restaurant show it dons the brand’s signature style with blue and white accents throughout, and a range of Mediterranean-inspired art and photography to make you feel as though you’re abroad.

Meadowhall has welcomed its newest restaurant - The Real Greek, which is in the Oasis Dining Quarter.Meadowhall has welcomed its newest restaurant - The Real Greek, which is in the Oasis Dining Quarter.
Meadowhall has welcomed its newest restaurant - The Real Greek, which is in the Oasis Dining Quarter.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “We’re really pleased to be welcoming The Real Greek to Meadowhall as the latest exciting addition to the Oasis Dining Quarter.

“Their authentic cuisine will add to the already diverse range of delicious food for customers to enjoy after a busy day’s shopping or before watching a movie.”

The Real Greek is serving authentic dishes from the Mediterranean to visitors of Sheffield's shopping centre.The Real Greek is serving authentic dishes from the Mediterranean to visitors of Sheffield's shopping centre.
The Real Greek is serving authentic dishes from the Mediterranean to visitors of Sheffield's shopping centre.

The menu serves everything diners need for an authentic Greek dining experience with cold and hot meze, souvlaki wraps and greek salads, as well as sweet greek treats such as baklava. Diners will also enjoy a menu of Greek drinks, from moschofilero to mavrodaphne wine, and mythos beer among others.

There are plans for the restaurant to offer a delivery service with Deliveroo, Uber Eats and Just Eat in the coming months.

You can find The Real Greek on the upper level of the Oasis Dining Quarter in Meadowhall. To find out more or to book a table, please visit: https://www.therealgreek.com/restaurants/sheffield-meadowhall/ 

