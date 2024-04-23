Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest food venue to join Sheffield’s Meadowhall Shopping Centre will open with a generous soft launch deal.

The Real Greek will officially launch its new site in Meadowhall on Monday May 13, bringing its total number of restaurants in the UK up to 27.

But now the Eastern Mediterranean chain has announced new dates where diners can enjoy a range of discounts before its official opening.

An illustration of what The Real Greek will look like in Meadowhall Shopping Centre, Sheffield.

When is The Real Greek’s soft launch?

The Real Greek Sheffield Meadowhall will open two weeks before its official opening with dedicated soft launch offers.

In the first week, from Monday, April 29 until Sunday, May 5, in-restaurant diners will receive a 50 per cent discount on food from the main menu.

Then in the second week, from Monday, May 6 until Sunday, May 12, diners will be able to claim 25 per cent off the main menu.

What will its soft launch opening hours be?

In its first week (April 29-May 5), The Real Greek will be open from 12pm until 5pm from Monday to Thursday, 12pm until 8pm on Friday and Saturday, and 12pm to 5pm on Sunday.

In the second week (May 6-May 12), the restaurant will open every day at 12pm until 8pm.

The Real Greek has more than two dozen restaurants across the country, offering authentic Mediterranean cuisine

The new 130-cover site offers both indoor dining and a 50-seated terrace, with plans to offer a delivery service with Deliveroo, Uber Eats and Just Eat in the coming months. The space will be fitted out in The Real Greek’s signature style, featuring white and blue accents throughout, and a range of Mediterranean-inspired art and photography.

The menu will deliver an authentic Greek dining experience, serving cold and hot meze, Souvlaki Wraps and Greek salads, as well as sweet Greek treats such as Baklava.

