Meadowhall jobs: All the vacancies right now including Flannels, Greggs, Footasylum and Costa

If you are looking for a new job or taking your first steps into employment, there are dozens available at Meadowhall right now.​​​​​​​
By David Walsh
Published 26th Jun 2023, 10:11 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 10:11 BST

Some 40 vacancies are currently listed at the megamall, with Flannels alone looking to fill six roles. It is advertising for two make-up artists, a beauty brand manager, a make up and fragrance specialist and a counter manager.

Greggs has two jobs in its Lower Gallery takeaway, JD Sports has two positions to fill including a full-time night shift delivery assistant, Hays Travel needs an assistant manager and foreign exchange consultant, Footasylum wants a part time sales assistant and Costa is advertising for a team leader.

Other big names with jobs include Nespresso, Tag Heuer, Vans, Sunglass Hut, Superdry, Clarks, Tommy Hilfiger, Reiss, Ted Baker and The North Face. To find out more visit the Meadowhall website.

