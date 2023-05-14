News you can trust since 1887
Meadowhall jobs: All the vacancies right now including Flannels, Body Shop, Zara, Lush and HSBC

If you are looking for a new job or taking your first steps into employment, there are a number of vacancies available at Meadowhall right now.

By Claire Lewis
Published 14th May 2023, 12:27 BST
Updated 14th May 2023, 12:27 BST

There are 36 vacancies currently listed on the shopping centre’s website, with Flannels alone looking to fill six roles at its store.

It is advertising for two make-up artists, a beauty brand manager, a make up and fragrance specialist and two counter managers.

The Body Shop is advertising for a customer consultant and Levi’s wants a sale stylist for its store.

There are a number of job vacancies available at Meadowhall right now, including retail, customer service and hospitality rolesThere are a number of job vacancies available at Meadowhall right now, including retail, customer service and hospitality roles
Caffè Rizzoli is looking for a new barista and two front of house staff members.

Boss is advertising for a sales associate and Tapas Revolution is looking for a restaurant supervisor.

Schuh is looking for a stockroom advisor and fashion chain Zara wants has three sales role up for grabs.

Lush is looking for a supervisor, Sunglass Hit has a sales associate vacany and Ann Summers is looking for three sales consultants.

Molton Brown is recruiting an assistant store manager and senior sales consultant, HSBC wants a customer services consultant and The Works wants a sales assistant.

Hays is looking for an assistant manager and a travel consultant, Moss wants a team leader and Michael Kors is advertising for two sales associates.

To find out more visit the Meadowhall website here.

Each role advertised states the hours available and whether the role is permanent. The closing date for each vacancy is alsao listed as well as details of how to apply for the jobs.

