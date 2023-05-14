If you are looking for a new job or taking your first steps into employment, there are a number of vacancies available at Meadowhall right now.

There are 36 vacancies currently listed on the shopping centre’s website, with Flannels alone looking to fill six roles at its store.

It is advertising for two make-up artists, a beauty brand manager, a make up and fragrance specialist and two counter managers.

The Body Shop is advertising for a customer consultant and Levi’s wants a sale stylist for its store.

There are a number of job vacancies available at Meadowhall right now, including retail, customer service and hospitality roles

Caffè Rizzoli is looking for a new barista and two front of house staff members.

Boss is advertising for a sales associate and Tapas Revolution is looking for a restaurant supervisor.

Schuh is looking for a stockroom advisor and fashion chain Zara wants has three sales role up for grabs.

Lush is looking for a supervisor, Sunglass Hit has a sales associate vacany and Ann Summers is looking for three sales consultants.

Molton Brown is recruiting an assistant store manager and senior sales consultant, HSBC wants a customer services consultant and The Works wants a sales assistant.

Hays is looking for an assistant manager and a travel consultant, Moss wants a team leader and Michael Kors is advertising for two sales associates.

To find out more visit the Meadowhall website here.