News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Meadowhall: Italian-inspired fashion chain Tessuti announces new store

Fashion chain Tessuti is opening a new shop in Meadowhall aiming to create a ‘community hub’ where local businesses can showcase their craft'.

By David Walsh
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 12:10 pm

​​​​​​​The firm, owned by JD Sports, says it will create 20 jobs at the new store, which is set to open in September.

The day it opens, the existing Tessuti on Upper Park Lane in the mega-mall will close, bosses say.

Read More

Read More
Cost of living crisis: Protesters drop 'Don't Pay' banners in Sheffield as energ...
The Tessuti store in Liverpool.

Most Popular

The new shop will sell ‘premium fashion’ including Moose Knuckles, Mallet, Android Homme, Billionaire Boys Club and Parajumpers.

But it will also serve as a ‘community hub for pop-ups, collaborations and events with local businesses’ and feature celebrity visits and ‘delicious collaborations on food and drinks’.

The interior has been styled with a ‘subtle nod to classic Italian architecture’ but with industrial-chic colours and digital screens.

NEWS: Protesters drop 'Don't Pay' banners

It will be the fifth store to open at Meadowhall in recent months including Breitling, Batch'd, Bee Happy Nata and Curated Makers.

NEWS: Park Hill's popularity soars as flats come 'full circle'

NEWS: Crisis-hit airport 'could close at the end of October'

NEWS: Which new buildings have takers in £470m Heart of City development?

To continue holding the powerful to account and giving people a voice, The Star needs you to subscribe, please