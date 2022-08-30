Meadowhall: Italian-inspired fashion chain Tessuti announces new store
Fashion chain Tessuti is opening a new shop in Meadowhall aiming to create a ‘community hub’ where local businesses can showcase their craft'.
The firm, owned by JD Sports, says it will create 20 jobs at the new store, which is set to open in September.
The day it opens, the existing Tessuti on Upper Park Lane in the mega-mall will close, bosses say.
The new shop will sell ‘premium fashion’ including Moose Knuckles, Mallet, Android Homme, Billionaire Boys Club and Parajumpers.
But it will also serve as a ‘community hub for pop-ups, collaborations and events with local businesses’ and feature celebrity visits and ‘delicious collaborations on food and drinks’.
The interior has been styled with a ‘subtle nod to classic Italian architecture’ but with industrial-chic colours and digital screens.
It will be the fifth store to open at Meadowhall in recent months including Breitling, Batch'd, Bee Happy Nata and Curated Makers.