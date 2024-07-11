Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new store has opened in Sheffield’s Meadowhall shopping centre selling handcrafted ceramics.

Denby Pottery opened its 26th outlet store on July 11 in The Avenue, on the lower floor of the shopping centre.

For over 200 years, the Derbyshire-based business has created ceramic tableware, cookware and serveware that is ‘made to last’.

The new outlet store will sell a wide range of its ‘near-perfects’ - items with minor cosmetic imperfections - with big savings of up to 60 per cent to be had.

Carole Robinson, Denby’s head of retail, said: “Denby is delighted to be opening a store in Meadowhall and give visitors to the shopping centre the opportunity to see its contemporary portfolio of quality housewares.”

Shoppers can purchase both new and discontinued tableware collections including glassware, cutlery, and placemats, plus cooking items from pans, cast iron, bakeware and utensils.

For any upcoming birthdays, the ‘Made in England’ home fragrance and candle collection, and hand-painted mugs can be purchased as gifts. Customers can also order the very latest designs through in-store collection or home delivery.

From Friday, July 19, the Denby store will be giving a Greenhouse mug away to the first 50 customers who spend £20 and join the Denby Community.

Denby Outlet, at The Avenue, is open from 10am to 9pm Monday to Friday, 9am to 8pm on Saturday, and 11am to 5pm on Sunday. To find out more, please click here.