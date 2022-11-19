Meadowhall is in on the action with thousands of discounts on popular products - many until Monday, November 28 - and there are longer opening hours too.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “Whether you’re looking to get Christmas gifts for friends and family or treat yourself ahead of the festive period, lots of our retailers will be offering a wide range of exclusive deals. Black Friday promotions have already started in a number of our stores, with many also running them until the end of the month.

“We’ve also extended our opening hours, from 9am until 10pm on weekdays, and 9am until 8pm on Saturdays, so there’s plenty of chance to visit us and get everything they need during the festive season.”

Deals:

New Look: Dresses from £10, knitwear from £15, blazers from £25 coats from £30.

AllSaints: 30 per cent off everything in store including leather, shearling and outerwear.

Superdry: 20 per cent off starting from yesterday.

Smiggle: Colour Friday – 40 per cent off the best gifts until November 25.

Ted Baker: At least 30 per cent off everything, 40 per cent off mens outerwear, polos and T-shirts, 40 per cent off women's dresses.

Dune: Up to 30 per cent off selected lines.

Currys: Save up to 40 per cent on hundreds of products.

Argos: All Black Friday deals are now in store now.

Deichmann: 50 per cent off selected styles in store.

Accessorize: 50 per cent off selected lines.

Boots: Deals on more than 1,000 products.

