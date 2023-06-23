A hugely popular Sheffield vegan restaurant has announced its closure - with an insult aimed at the government.

Make No Bones is closing on July 7 after nearly 10 years ‘serving up the food we have loved’. In a short post on social media it said: “No soppy ‘thank you’ posts or extra details yet, but they’ll be coming.”

It added: “For now, it would be great to see some folks. For the animals. Up the punks. F*** the Tories.”

The announcement comes in the same week Sufian’s Indian takeaway on Fulwood Road, Fulwood, announced its permanent closure in the next few weeks saying it was ‘shattered’ by continous price rises since 2021.

Adam Sharp with co-owners at Make No Bones, Dave Shaw and Lauren Hird, in 2020.

In January, vegan and vegetarian Blue Moon Cafe closed due to spiralling costs. The venue on St James' Street, next to Sheffield Cathedral, launched in 1995.

Make No Bones, run by David Shaw and Lauren Hird, is based in The Old Workshop craft beer bar at 10 Hicks Street, Neepsend, which is remaining open. It has an average of 4.6 out of 5 in hundreds of reviews on Google, Facebook and Tripadvisor. The announcement has been met with dismay.

On Instagram Sam Conway said: “Feel genuinely sad to read this. Pioneering vegan food in Sheff for so long. Will be so sorry to see you guys go.”

And on Facebook Luther Miles wrote: “Seriously the best vegan food I've ever had. Your seitan is a masterpiece of art and science. I wish you all the best.”

'Make No Bones' based in The Old Workshop craft beer bar at 10 Hicks Street, Neepsend. Picture Scott Merrylees

The MNB website states: “Make No Bones was born from a hunger to make ‘the vegan option’ something for everyone. We started with monthly vegan pop-ups at Riverside pub back in 2013, then travelled around the country showcasing our take on creative vegan comfort food with events ranging from windy pub car parks to art gallery openings.

“In 2016 we opened our little yellow cafe in Meersbrook, Sheffield, where we were proud to be one of the first fully vegan eateries in the city. In 2018 we moved to set up the food offering in Church and in 2020 we opened our current home at The Old Workshop in Neepsend, Sheffield.”

'Make No Bones' vegan Okonomiyaki loaded fries. Picture Scott Merrylees