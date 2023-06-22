A popular Indian takeaway that had hoped to expand and open a restaurant has announced its permanent closure.

Sufian’s on Fulwood Road, Fulwood, said they were ‘shattered’ by continous price rises since 2021. Announcing their intention to close 'in a few weeks', the firm said: “We did our best even with less staff doing multiple jobs”.

But due to weekly price rises 'in all things from equipment to meat to vegetables' it became too tough.

A heartfelt Facebook post states: “To our fantastic people of Fulwood and the surrounding areas of Sheffield, we are permanently closing soon.

“It’s been a difficult choice to make, we have accomplished all our goals and gave it our best shot always and have succeeded in becoming one of Sheffield’s greatest curry houses in a very short time. It’s just come to the point where its so tough, without any support for small businesses and the constant weekly/monthly price rises.”

It adds: “We had hoped for over two years for better days to come and we kept continuing to give our best in food quality and service without lowering our standard or raising our price’.”

Earlier this month the takeaway secured a five-star food hygiene rating.

Dozens of people expressed their dismay at the closure announcement.

Jade Potter wrote: “Terrible news, we love your restaurant and I’m very sorry that you have been given no other choice. Thank you for all the delicious food.”