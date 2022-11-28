Grill House on Hatfield House Lane, Firth Park, was given the score after assessment on October 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows. Dumpling City also received one star. It describes itself as a ‘residency’ at The Tram Shed cafe on Chesterfield Road.

The Tram Shed was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 20.

The agency has rated 1,238 Sheffield food outlets and 931 (75 per cent) have a ‘five’ hygiene rating.

The Food Standard’s Agency displays ratings online and businesses display them on their premises to help customers make informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

Premises with a 5 rating are deemed to have very good hygiene standards, a 4 means hygiene standards are good, a 3 means they are generally satisfactory, a 2 means some improvement is necessary and a 1 means major improvement is necessary. A zero rating means urgent improvement is required.

Inspectors look at the handling of food, how food is stored, how food is prepared, the cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed. The food hygiene rating scheme does not provide information on the quality of the food, customer service, culinary skill or presentation.

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

Grill House on Hatfield House Lane, Firth Park, was given the score after assessment on October 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.