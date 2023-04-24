Lidl has released a long list of desired locations for new stores as more people switched to the supermarket chain from other retailers in the past year. The list includes hundreds of towns and cities across the country, with 14 sites desired in Sheffield.

However, Lidl said it represented a list of potential sites from which a small number would eventually be developed and opened as stores. It said these were desirable locations to Lidl but not new store plans or openings.

Since the start of the year, the discounter has opened 15 new stores including one in Sheffield , creating around 40 jobs for the local community. It will open 10 more throughout the course of 2023 as it focuses investment on warehouse expansion, aiming to ultimately have 1,100 stores throughout the UK by the end of 2025.

Ryan McDonnell, Lidl GB CEO, said: “The last few years have been challenging for everyone, but we’ve made it clear that we’re more committed than ever to ensuring that every single household has access to a Lidl store.

“That’s why our focus is firmly on the future as we continue to grow and invest in our infrastructure, while keeping a lookout for more sites and locations across the country. We had over 1.4 million new shoppers coming to us from our competitors over the course of last year.

“This alone shows the potential for continued growth as customers refuse to pay a premium for their shopping, when they know they can get the same, if not better quality at Lidl. As we progress further into 2023, we know that more shoppers will make the switch, and whichever of our stores they choose, they know they’re getting the best value.”

Lidl GB Chief Development Officer, Richard Taylor, said: “Our store expansion has been and continues to be unparalleled. In the last three months alone, we’ve opened 15 new stores – more than any other retailer, and in 2022 we welcomed customers through the doors of over 50 new stores.

“But we won’t be stopping there. Our vision is to have over 1,100 stores in the future, but really there’s no ceiling on our ambition or growth potential. What’s important is that we take a strategic and sustainable approach to getting there.”

Discounter Lidl has released a list of desired locations for new stores including 14 in Sheffield. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Lidl currently has eight stores in Sheffield. Others are in Darnall, Southey Green, Woodseats, Malin Bridge, Castlebeck, Stocksbridge and Chapeltown, where a branch opened in January this year.

There are plans to open another Lidl in Sheffield city centre, at the old Mothercare site on Eyre Street, across the ring road from an existing Aldi supermarket. Plans for a new Lidl on Rotherham Road in Handsworth have been approved, though it is understood that building work has yet to commence more than a year after planning permission was granted.

Lidl’s desired locations in Sheffield - full list